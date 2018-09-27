Howell site emerges as new Wall school bus depot location

WALL TOWNSHIP – After months of controversy, a new site tentatively has been chosen for relocation of the Wall Township school bus depot. The site is the existing Howell Township School District bus yard, a 7-acre parcel at 280 Old Tavern Road, situated behind the Howell police and public works departments.

A shared-services agreement with the Howell Township school board for use of its bus yard was approved by the Wall Township school board at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The agreement calls for parking 60 Wall school buses at the Howell site and locating a Wall transportation office and drivers’ parking lot there.

The shared-services agreement has not yet been voted on by the Howell Board of Education. The agreement resolution is expected to be on the agenda for the board’s Oct. 3 meeting, Ronald Sanasac, the Howell school board secretary, said in a telephone interview. Mr. Sanasac said Howell currently parks about 60 buses there, and there is plenty of room for the Wall buses.

The Howell bus yard is 6.7 miles from Wall High School, Brian J. Smyth, the school business administrator, said. He said that while it may take a few minutes longer for drivers to arrive at the depot, the new arrangement would not result in changes for students or parents in terms of bus routes and schedules.

