Calvary Baptist Church members bid safe travels to their pastor

Rev. Scarle said that she and her husband will be moving to Stuart, Florida for her husband’s new job.

Over her time at the church, Rev. Scarle has been the chaplain for the Belmar Fire Department.

Her duties there included providing prayers for any fire company function or funeral, along with being “on call” in case there is an emergency like an injured firefighter in the hospital or a family in need.

Before Rev. Scarle left, she had one parting wish — to have the rope hung from the bell tower to be fixed, which has been broken and unusable for over a year, so she can ring it after her last Mass.

The firefighters she spent many years looking after came through with the surprise. She said that these types of situations are what made her time at the church so great.

