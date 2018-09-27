Brielle Recreation Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off

BRIELLE — Chili, football, family fun and more come to Brielle Park on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 11:30 to 4 p.m. as Brielle Recreation presents the annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off.

The 11th annual cook-off features children’s flag football games all afternoon, children’s crafts, scout presentations and treats and refreshments from Sarah D’s Lemonade, with the main event of the town-wide chili contest.

The contest runs from noon to 2 p.m. with the winners being crowned when the chili is gone.

Residents are welcome to come to the free event, try all the chilis and vote for their favorite. Everyone in attendance gets one vote.

“I would encourage the public to get there by 12 o’clock because the chili will go rather quickly,” said Brielle Recreation Director John Devereux.

Along with tasters, Brielle Recreation is also looking for more participants to enter their own chilis.

“Right now we have seven people registered to participate,” said Mr. Devereux, “we’re trying to get between 15 to 20 [participants] committed no later than Oct. 8.”

