Avon hosts annual walk to fight ovarian cancer

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The fight against ovarian cancer continues as Kaleidoscope of Hope [KOH] holds the annual Valerie O’Rourke Foley Avon Walk this Saturday on the Avon boardwalk.
Starting at 9 a.m. at the pavilion on the boardwalk, the walk will have three routes, one, three or five miles, for participants to choose from. Registration is available the day of the race.
“The money that we raise … that money is then put into our grant research process,” KOH President and ovarian cancer survivor Lynn Franklin said. “We try to award at least two grants in the fall to new and upcoming research in the area of ovarian cancer.”
Ms. Franklin said the goals for the research are to help find methods for early detection in women and an overall cure
Sea Girt resident Joan Blanchard walked for the first time in 2008 for her cousin, owner of former Manasquan shop Gatherings Mary Lou Finan, who died as a result of ovarian cancer that year.
Currently, Ms. Franklin said, there is no early detection for ovarian cancer and most women don’t get a diagnosis until the cancer is already at stages three or four.
