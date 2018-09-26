Two lawsuits alleges racism by Wall police officers

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department is being sued by a former police officer and a suspended dispatcher who say they were repeatedly subjected to racial slurs and disparaging treatment by white officers and supervisors because of the color of their skin.

Former police officer Suresh Madhavan, an Indian American, and communications supervisor Nicholas Curcio filed separate lawsuits in state Superior Court, Freehold.

Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand said officials do not comment on pending lawsuits. “We are well aware of both cases and will defend ourselves appropriately,” he said.

Mr. Madhavan, a Wall police officer from 2003 to 2016, alleges that unnamed sergeants used the N-word and referred to black people as “spooks,” and “monkeys,” and that a sergeant in charge of sensitivity training at the time referred to blacks as “inherently dumb” and “predisposed to criminal activity.”

Mr. Curcio described himself in the lawsuit filed against the police department as an “olive-complexion person of Italian ancestry” whose legs are discolored because of diabetes.

He alleges in a lawsuit that supervisors called him names such as “half-black” and “black legs” and that supervisors and others routinely used racial slurs including the N-word.

