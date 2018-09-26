Phyllis Montefusco, née Borragine, 100, of Point Pleasant, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 the Claremont Care Center, Point Pleasant.

Phyllis was born in Newark on Oct. 8, 1917 to the late Grace and Phillip Borragine.

During her long lifetime, Phyllis made many friends due to her vibrant personality. She