Main Street bridge lanes to close Thursday for emergency repairs

BELMAR — New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] officials today announced emergency maintenance repairs requiring temporary lane closures starting Thursday on the Route 71 Bridge over Shark River between Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea.



Beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 27, and continuing for the next several months, NJDOT’s contractor Mount Construction, is scheduled to close the southbound right lane and the northbound shoulder on the Main Street moveable bridge between Belmar and Avon-By-The-Sea for emergency bridge maintenance repairs.

The bridge normally has two lanes southbound, and one lane northbound and a shoulder northbound. At least one lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The drawbridge will remain operational for boat traffic.



The maintenance work on the bridge is expected to include concrete deck and curb repairs, moveable bridge parts maintenance, crack sealing and waterproofing of the substructure, cleaning of the drainage scuppers and miscellaneous asphalt repairs.



Construction signs will provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info and on the NJDOT Facebook page.

