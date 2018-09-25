Patrick Brendan Landers

Patrick Brendan Landers, of Bradley Beach, passed away on Sept. 20, 2018 with his loving family by his side. He was 79 years old.

Patrick was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 560 in Union. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Ascension in Bradley Beach.

Patrick served in the US