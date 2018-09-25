Male pedestrian struck and killed by a car; driver charged

BRIELLE — A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car at about 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Route 71 northbound and Bradley Avenue, according to Brielle Police Lt. Gary Olsen.

Dr. James S. McCaughan, 57, of Belmar, was the driver of the 2018 Nissan Versa that struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dr. McCaughan was charged with third-degree causing death while driving with a revoked or suspended license, as well as two additional motor vehicle tickets, the prosecutor’s office said. He was released pending trial.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The prosecutor’s office stated, “Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Reginald Grant at 800-533-7443, or Brielle Police Sergeant Michael Mechler or Officer James Aridas at 732-528-5050.”

