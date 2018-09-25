Joseph Francis Ruggieri

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
22 views

Joseph Francis Ruggieri, 45, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 after a long illness.

He was born in Neptune on May 1, 1973 and has lived in Point Pleasant for most of his life. Joe was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and attended New York University and Hunter College