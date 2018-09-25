Former MHS band director pleads guilty to stealing band funds

FREEHOLD — Alan Abraham, the former band director at Manasquan High School, pleaded guilty Monday to stealing about $2,300 from the school’s Warrior Band organization between 2015 and 2016, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Tuesday.

Mr. Abraham, 60, of Belmar, pleaded guilty to one count of third degree Theft by Unlawful Taking before Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano, the prosecutor announced.

According to a new release from the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Abraham was charged following an investigation that began in April 2017. The probe began when the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit received a tip that the band director had received money that was supposed to benefit the Manasquan High School Warrior Band.

According to the prosecutor’s office, investigators determined that Mr. Abraham took the money while still serving as the band director and “deposited checks and transferred funds that should have been for the benefit of the school band … into his personal account and used for his own personal benefit.”

As part of his plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office announced that it will recommend a sentence of probation for Mr. Abraham, who will also be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,300 to the Manasquan Board of Education. He will also be barred from any future public employment. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 3, 2018 in front of Judge Falcetano.

