Edward M. Robinson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
22 views

Edward M. Robinson, of Sea Girt, died on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at his home in Sea Girt.

Mr. Robinson lived in Cranford for his first 67 years and owned homes in Barnegat Light for 32 years; residing in Sea Girt for the last 20 years.

He also spent winter months in Naples, Florida, and