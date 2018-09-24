Jane D. Zimmermann

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
28 views
Jane D. Zimmermann, 88, of Manasquan, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Jane was born and raised in Morristown.

She graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent with a degree in english. Before Jane moved to Manasquan, she and her late husband, Donald J