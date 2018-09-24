Gov. Murphy reviews troops at the National Guard Training Center

SEA GIRT — A booming nineteen-gun cannon salute welcomed New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’ to the Sea Girt National Guard Training Center on Sunday to review the troops.

Mr. Murphy’s visit was part of 126-year-old tradition in which the state commander-in-chief checks in on the state militia.

Gov. Murphy was joined inside the newly-constructed National Guard Training Institute auditorium by Brigadier General Jemal J. Beale, Adjutant General, local elected officials, military veterans and new recruits to the New Jersey National Guard.

The governor said it was an honor to be there and recalled his time spent reviewing troops abroad while serving as U.S. Ambassador to Germany.

“I want to thank each and everyone one of you … this is a day I’ve been looking forward to, rain or shine, for a long time,” Gov. Murphy said. “The commitment to selfless service found in every soldier and airman was on full display,” he said, in New Jersey National Guard service in areas affected by storms in other states.

