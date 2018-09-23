Wall cruises past Lacey, 28-7 in Friday night football

WALL — The Wall football team improved to 2-1 on the season when it cruised past Lacey, 28-7 on Friday night.

The Crimson Knights jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead on touchdowns by Ted Sharkey, Matt DeSarno and Casey Larkin. Larkin’s touchdown came on a bubble screen in which the sophomore broke free for 65 yards.

The Wall defense was solid throughout the game and was easily able to hold off the visiting Lions. Lacey scored on only one possession, while turning the ball over three times.

Wall has now allowed just 19 points this season in three games. The team will look to earn another win next Saturday in a road game against Marlboro.