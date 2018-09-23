Former Brick schools chief sues district

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Former superintendent of schools Walter Uszenski is claiming in a new lawsuit that he became the target of retribution after exposing a $750,000 shortfall in the school district’s special services department budget.

According to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Uszenski on Sept. 11 by Neil Mullin, of Smith Mullin, Montclair, the legal action is seeking to “remedy violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act, The New Jersey Civil Rights Act as well as common law torts of defamation and malicious prosecution.”

Mr. Uszenski’s daughter, Jacqueline Halsey, and a minor, named in the suit only by the initials J.H., are also plaintiffs.

The suit was filed in Monmouth County Superior Court in Freehold, rather than Ocean County, because Mr. Uszenski does not believe he could get a fair trial in Ocean County, according to court documents.

“There is substantial doubt that the plaintiff could receive a fair and impartial trial in Ocean County, where baseless and retaliatory criminal charges were filed,” according to documents filed in Monmouth County.

In 2015 Mr. Uszenski was suspended after being charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office with concocting a plot to obtain special education and transportation services for his grandchild, among other charges, which were ultimately dismissed by the court.

