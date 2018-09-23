Fast start propels Manasquan to 34-13 win over Raritan

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan football team got off to the fast and physical start it was looking for on Saturday, defeating Raritan 34-13 at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors had gotten off to sluggish starts in their first two games of the season, but Manasquan set the tone early against the Rockets, who went into the game with a 2-0 record.

Canyon Birch scored on a 45-yard run in the first quarter and the Warriors’ defense pushed back the Raritan offense for most of the first half to take control of the game.

Manasquan would get several big plays on offense with both Birch and Rashid Tuddles breaking off runs over 40 yards, while Birch would return a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.

The Warriors also got a touchdown catch from John Foreman from Ryan O’Leary.

Manasquan improved to 3-0 with the victory and will travel to Monmouth Regional next Saturday.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.