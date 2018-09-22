Boro’s defense stops Monmouth in win

TINTON FALLS — Senior Christian Aurin’s fourth-quarter interception capped off a strong defensive performance in Point Boro’s 16-6 win against Monmouth Regional at Joseph D. Provenzano Field in Tinton Falls on Saturday.

The Falcons were on the Panthers 11-yard line with 2:48 remaining in the game. Aurin knew the next play would be either a fade or a slant, but opted to go with the slant since Monmouth was close to the end zone. He chose correctly.

“I saw his [Monmouth quarterback Andrew Faccone’s] eyes move toward the middle of the field, so I started to shuffle a little more and the ball came right to me, it was perfect,” Aurin said. “This year, that was probably my top play, seals the win …”

Senior Scott Franceschini led the attack from the line, continuing to get Faccone with a team-high three sacks on the day.

The team’s leading rusher this season, senior quarterback Garrett Romer, ran for 107 yards off 23 carries, scoring the Panthers second touchdown on a four-yard rush up the middle.

Senior Bobby Cooper ran the ball 23 times for a team-high 137 yards and one touchdown.

Boro moves to 2-1 on the season and in the Liberty division.

