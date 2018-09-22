Beach football suffers early miscues in loss to Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK — First-half mistakes cost the Point Beach football team in its 27-6 loss against Asbury Park at Asbury Park Stadium on Friday.

The Gulls miscues started right away as they fumbled on the opening kickoff. Although Beach recovered the ball, a quick three-and-out on offense was followed by an eventual score, a 12-yard touchdown from Asbury’s Kaliq Walker. The Gulls trialed 6-0 with 5:42 left in the first quarter. .

“When you have an inexperienced team, those kind of mistakes can compound and it did compound, it kind of affected our psyche a little bit and it can’t,” head coach Frank Papalia said. “It needs to be one play at a time, one snap at a time. Unfortunately it kind of caught us and we spiraled early.”

The Bishops ran for 144 yards in the first half, 58 more yards than Beach’s 86 yards of total offense throughout entire game. Asbury had seven different players carry the ball with sophomore Junior Haughton leading the way with 16 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Fellow sophomore Kaliq Walker was a scoring threat all night with three carries, 46 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just need to tackle better, I thought a lot of the night we were in the right spot, I give the kids credit, they were getting themselves in the right position, they just didn’t tackle well and we will have to fix it. ” Papalia said. “They [The Bishops] are well coached, you can see they are disciplined, that is a good team, good speed.”

Senior quarterback Jason Sherlock led the Gulls offense with 62 yards on 17 carries. Liam Buday scored Beach’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with 28 yards off of 13 carries.

