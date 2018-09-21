Thousands flock to Point Pleasant Beach for Festival of the Sea

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Organizers of the annual Festival of the Sea in Point Pleasant Beach said the Sept. 15 event was the largest it’s been in recent years, drawing crowds of over 50,000 people.

Warm weather and tight security helped make the 41st annual festival a success, in the view of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commere.

“Everything was great. It was one of the biggest we’ve ever had and definitely the biggest in recent years,” Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the chamber, said Wednesday.

The seafood festival, held along Arnold and Bay avenues and presented by the chamber of commerce, featured hundreds of food and craft vendors, along with several nonprofits tabling at the all-day event.

Chamber member James Ward said during the festival. “It’s been great. We got some amazing weather, the police are keeping us safe and everyone seems to be enjoying the food and the other stands so we’re definitely happy.”

Chief of Police Joseph Michigan said the police presence ensured the safety of the festival crowds.

“The weather was beautiful with blue skies and sunshine throughout the day. I saw countless families who were enjoying themselves … large crowds were met by a large police department presence in and around the festival area.”

A live music stage provided entertainment throughout the event and adults got their chance to relax at Laurita Winery’s wine garden set up in one of the borough’s municipal lots.

[more_OS]