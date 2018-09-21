Lane closures on Route 35 at the Ashley Avenue overpass

BRIELLE — One lane in each direction on the Route 35 bridge over Ashley Avenue will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, as the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] begins work on repairs to the span.

One 11-foot wide lane will remain open, according to NJDOT, which has also issued following guidance to motorists:

Route 35 southbound ramp to Ashley Avenue detour

Exit Route 35 on the right to take Higgins Avenue

Continue on Higgins Avenue to Ashely Avenue

Route 35 northbound ramp to Ashley Avenue detour

Continue on Route 35 past the ramp to Ashley Avenue and exit onto Union Avenue

Turn right on Union Lane

Continue on Union Lane to Ashley Avenue

The $6.3 million dollar federally-funded project will replace the deck, parapets, sidewalk, and other improvements to the superstructure, substructure, lighting, and approaches to the bridge. The project is designed in stages to minimize impacts to traffic. The project is expected to be complete by summer of 2019.

Advanced warning and variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. NJDOT will provide more information before any lane closures are scheduled.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow NJDOT on Twitter @NJDOT_info or on the NJDOT Facebook page.

