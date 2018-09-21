Elks in the Park a success thanks to community support

POINT PLEASANT — It took a community to pull it together, but the Point Pleasant Elks hosted their first Elks in the Park fest to resounding success on Saturday.

With help from numerous members of the Point Pleasant Borough community and the support of neighbors, the Elks drew over 3,500 people to Arnold Avenue Park and enlisted more than 50 new Elks as well.

“It was a great bringing together of people from various towns to have a great event. To see the outpouring and the numbers of people that came out to help the Elks that day was outstanding and it goes back to the core value of this town, how we’re very unique, how we help one another,” said Point Pleasant Mayor Robert Sabosik.

The borough stepped up and offered the Point Pleasant Elks a venue and the help needed to present the festival, Lodge 1698’s major fundraiser.

On Saturday, Sept. 15 families and visitors filled Arnold Avenue Park to enjoy the event and show their support for the Elks, who were forced to end their 20-year tradition of being a part of the seafood festival in neighboring Point Pleasant Beach held that same day. Despite the venue change, Elks in the Park proved to be a success, offering festival fare and family friendly activities.

