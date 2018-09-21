Cross-inlet contest will pit boroughs in tug-of-war

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Teams from Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan will face off for the 2018 Inaugural Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug of War on Oct. 20, using a 450-foot rope spanning the water.

The event will be presented by Jersey Mike’s and will benefit the Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan recreation departments.

The 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will also feature live music and craft vendors on both sides of the inlet as five teams from each borough go head-to-head in a cross-river rivalry matchup.

“If there isn’t one yet, there’s definitely going to be a great rivalry between these towns. We’re working to make sure we beat their side and put on a great time for everyone,” said Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid.

According to the mayor, he and Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan have made a friendly wager for the upcoming tug.

“I’ve been saying that we should do where the loser gets the bald head, but he’s too good looking of a guy, so we’re still working out all the details,” Mayor Reid joked.

Excitement has already been building in both towns since organizers proposed the tug-of-war rivalry, which will be the first of its kind in New Jersey.

“We’re very excited to be one of the hosts of New Jersey’s first Intercoastal Tug of War. It’s going to be a blast with both sides supporting their teams,” Mayor Reid said.

