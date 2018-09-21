Brick Township steps up all-around to top Freehold Boro

BRICK- Four offensive touchdowns, one pick six and three interceptions were the backbone of Brick Township football’s 34-15 division win over Freehold Township Friday night.

In the Dragons home opener, quarterback Jimmy Leblo led the charge, scoring three total touchdowns — one rushing, another receiving and an interception brought back to the end zone — as he also threw two touchdowns to the same target, Cole Groschel.

Leblo scored the first touchdown for Brick after going 69 yards in just two downs to score, all while the Dragons sideline was having communication issues.

“We had technical difficulties with our headsets … so I picked apart the defense,” Leblo said of his first scoring play. “We didn’t know what was going on, so I took my team and said, ‘Listen this is our drive.’ I called the play because I knew it was open, I was baiting [Freehold] in the whole time.”

Groschel, a senior, also had a strong all-around game corralling two interceptions and finishing with two receiving touchdowns and tossing one to Leblo.

“It was a bounce-back for me,” Groschel said. “We were a little stuck on offense and weren’t clicking yet but we found it this week and put up a lot of scoring.”

In addition to Groschel and Leblo, junior Anthony Prato also took snaps in the victory.

“We have weapons everywhere,” Prato said, “anyone can go to quarterback and throw, anyone can run the ball, everyone can catch the ball. We have a special group of guys that can do everything on the field.”

Senior Mike McGuigan also had a strong day defensively, recording Brick’s first of four interceptions and had a hustle play in the second half by forcing Freehold to start on their own one-yard line after he rushed to prevent the touchback.

“A lot of these kids have been doing this for three years, they know how to cover the ball,” said head coach Len Zdanowicz. “Mike’s a great kid. He gets after it and you know he’s going to rise to the occasion when the time comes.”

Brick Township is now 2-1 on the season and will head to Middletown North on Friday, Sept. 28, for its next Colonial division matchup, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

