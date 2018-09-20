New transatlantic cable to land in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP – A new transatlantic cable will land in Wall Township, ferrying internet traffic from Google and Facebook between Europe and the United States.

The cable, called HAVRUE, the Danish word for mermaid, will connect the New Jersey Fiber Exchange [NJFX] campus at 1410 Wall Church Road to a station in Denmark, with branch connections in Ireland and Norway.

The Wall Township site was chosen over a site in Virginia Beach, it was announced on Tuesday.

“We have proud to be a part of this new subsea cable system, as it furthers our goal to make New Jersey a strategic landing point for the world’s subsea deployments and serve as a major interconnection for global communities,” said Gil Santaliz, NJFX founder and chief executive officer.

