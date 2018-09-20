Drug-related charges dismissed in Robert Merriken case

NEPTUNE — A Neptune Township municipal judge Thursday dismissed drug paraphernalia charges against Spring Lake Heights Councilman Robert Merriken, ruling that a search of his vehicle during an April 4 traffic stop and arrest was made without sufficient evidence.

Mr. Merriken, who was represented by attorney Charles Shaw III, had been charged by Neptune City police with possession of a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to making an improper turn.

However, Judge Robin Wernick dismissed the criminal charges against the Heights councilman on the advice of municipal prosecutor James Butler, who found that the police officer who arrested Mr. Merriken after searching his vehicle on April 4, did not have sufficient probable cause for such a search.

The councilman, who is not seeking reelection, still faces a charge of possession of a “controlled dangerous substance,” stemming from an Aug. 8 arrest by Brielle police.

