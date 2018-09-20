Cross-inlet event will pit boroughs in a tug-of-war

MANASQUAN — Teams from Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach will face off in the 2018 Inaugural Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug of War on Oct. 20, using a 450-foot rope across the water.

The event will be presented by Jersey Mike’s and benefit the Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach recreation departments.

“We have a unique venue … the Manasquan River and the inlet not only divide Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, but it also divides Monmouth and Ocean counties,” said Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting. We have the full cooperation of Point Pleasant Beach and Mayor Reid. Hopefully, we’ll be able to generate a friendly rivalry between the organizations and the two towns.”

The 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. event also will feature live music and craft vendors on both sides of the inlet as five teams from each borough go head-to-head.

