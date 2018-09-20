Brick Memorial gymnasts continue to break records

BRICK – Freshman Abby Kenney is proving to be one of the many key factors in Brick Memorial gymnastics early success just five meets into the season. On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Mustangs broke their overall team record for the second time this season, scoring a 109.8, while Kenney broke her third event record this season, by scoring a 9.6 on vault.

She also became the first Mustang to score a total individual score of a 38, as she finished with a 38.425 against Toms River North. Mustangs head coach Pam Borges discovered her team was close to breaking the team record yet again while the gymnasts were competing on the uneven bars.

Once the team realized how close they were, Kenney was able to squeeze in two warmup passes on floor and register with the judges before she competed on the balance beam, coming close to the new record she set less than a week ago.

“I feel great just getting a score like that individually, but then it gets added to the team score so I feel great for the whole team,” Kenney said.

The freshman, however, was just one of the key gymnasts on Thursday afternoon as sophomore Kaylin Kelly was also supposed to be resting after a grueling week of meets. Kelly, who was not set to perform on the balance beam, decided to compete after one of her teammates was suffering from soreness in her back.

“I decided to step in but it’s crazy how it happened because I wasn’t expecting to nail that routine because I wasn’t even supposed to be in the line up,” said Kelly, who set a new personal record on beam, scoring a 9.575.

The Mustangs also broke their vault event record as a team, scoring a 27.45.

