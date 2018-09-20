Body Issue: Smart, healthful snacks for people on the run

This week’s editions of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star include our annual Body Issue with features like this one. Read the Body Issue online here.

Does your schedule, have you on the move? Check out these easy ways to healthfully keep hunger at bay, no matter where your busy life takes you, including at home!

MAKE MINI-MEALS

Instead of big heavy meals, think in smaller bites. Combine your favorite proteins, veggies, fruits and nuts into snack-style meals that leave you satisfied, but not low on energy from just eating too much. Pick flavorful foods for lasting satisfaction.

GO MEDITERRANEAN

The Mediterranean diet is renowned for being both delicious and healthful. So, skip the chips and take a culinary cue from this region of the world for smarter snacking. Flavorful, low-calorie, and low-carb olives provide a great centerpiece to any snack. Look for super easy options like Pearls’ Olives to Go! and Infused Olives, which come in portable cups with peel-back lids. Since there’s no liquid and no refrigeration needed, it’s an easy option to bring along to work, school, the gym or on trips. Great on their own, flavors include Sriracha, Taco and Italian Herb.

DESK DRAWER SNACKS

Sitting for long hours takes its toll. Take a brisk walk every day for a healthier outcome. A little snack afterward is a welcome reward. Keep fruit, olives or a handful of nuts on hand to avoid that junk food vending machine down the hall!

100 CALORIES OR LESS

Keep an eye on packaged food labels and be aware of the calorie count of your favorite snack items. When it comes to snack choices, 100 calories or less is best. For example, 10 large olives are only about 35 calories and a small apple is about 75 calories. A protein rich hard-boiled egg is about 80 calories and 10 almonds are 70 calories. Having knowledge about your food gives you control and prevents later regrets. Look for products packaged in reasonable portions, such as the Pearls Olives to Go!. With several varieties weighing in at 35 calories per cup, this is a choice you can feel good about.

STOCK BEFORE BOARDING

Air travel is now notoriously lacking in tasty onboard snacks, save for a few peanuts often drenched in sugar. Packing some satisfying snacks with good fats and proteins is the trick to battling in-flight munchies. Olives, roasted seeds and nuts, crunchy carrot sticks and a few squares of cheese can be life savers.

PANTRY POWER

Being prepared applies here! Keeping your pantry and refrigerator stocked with the right foods is key to being a super-snacker, not a slacker snacker, and will help to satisfy cravings and curb weight gain. Don’t even allow the junk foods in the door! A well-provisioned pantry should include seeds, nuts, dried fruits, olives in portioned cups and some lean jerky snacks. Stock the refrigerator with portion-controlled cheese snack squares and sticks, chilled sparkling water, fresh veggie slices, hard-boiled eggs and tofu squares. With these tips, you’re ready to power-snack and stay fueled for whatever your day throws at you.