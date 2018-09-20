Avon school announces new features for student safety

A new bank teller type window has been installed into the front office of the school, which will now be the only access to the school visitors may have, according to school officials.

According to AES Principal/Superintendent Christopher Albrizio, the only people who now have access to the building are staff, students and those who have appointments.

Mr. Albrizio said that all “light” business will be handled through the bank window. The window has a slot for items to be passed back and forth between visitors and the office and a microphone for any conversation.