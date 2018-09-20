Allaire Community Farm breaks ground for new barns, sheds

WALL TOWNSHIP – Allaire Community Farm broke ground on Tuesday for construction of several new farm buildings that will help it fulfill its mission of “nurturing with nature.”

“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s a good day,” said JoAnn Burney, who co-founded the farm, together with her husband, Sean.

About 70 people attended the groundbreaking as a light rain fell.

“Sean and I are blessed to be surrounded by a group of supporters of our sanctuary for the special needs community and anybody who just needs a place to come and be with nature,” Ms. Burney said.

“This thing is rolling. This is not going to stop,” said former Mayor Don Corson, a major supporter of the farm, which recently moved to 1923 Baileys Corner Road.

Plans call for eight outbuildings that will be constructed in Amish pole-barn style by R&R Builders from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

