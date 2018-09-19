Robert Vincent Pringle, 90, formerly of Belmar, currently of Winter Garden, Florida passed away Sept. 16, 2018.

He was born in Harrison, son of the late Gladys Duckworth and John Pringle. On Jan. 19, 1952 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Frank Pringle.

Robert was a lifeguard in Belmar, and a lifelong parishioner of