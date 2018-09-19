Patricia Flaherty

Patricia [Ix] Flaherty, 84, of Spring Lake, and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Spring Lake.

She was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 5, 1934 and spent her childhood in Englewood Cliffs.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Charles Ix and Florence Ix, and her beloved husband