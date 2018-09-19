John F. Leonard

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
9 views

John F. Leonard, 81, of Howell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Sunnyside Manor in Wall.

He was the son of the late John and Isabelle Leonard, born May 5, 1937.

He was a devoted husband to his late wife of 56 years, Patricia Leonard.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Eugene Leonard