Dorothy Lord

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
11 views

Aug. 4, 1925 to Sept. 12, 2018. Aged 93 years.

My delicate precious flower, you are gone … to weak to support your sadness, the final thread was torn.

Dorothy Lord was born in Jersey City of nine children of Ukranian immigrants. She graduated from nursing school at Jersey City Medical Center. She chose to marry