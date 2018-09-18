Genevieve Semple

Genevieve Semple, 93, of Belmar, passed away on Sept. 14, 2018 at home.
Genevieve was a registered nurse and nursing instructor for over 40 years.

She worked at Saint Michael’s Hospital in Newark and held a Ph.D in nursing.
Genevieve was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar where