Former Brick superintendent files lawsuit against district, town

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The attorney representing former Brick Public Schools superintendent Walter Uszenski has filled a lawsuit against a slew of school, town and county officials alleging his client was discriminated against and is the victim of malicious prosecution.

According to a lawsuit filed on Sept. 11 by Mr. Uszenski’s attorney Neil Mullin of the firm Smith Mullin, Montclair, the legal action is seeking to “remedy violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act, The New Jersey Civil Rights Act as well as common law torts of defamation and malicious prosecution.”

Mr. Uszenski’s daughter Jacqueline Halsey and a minor, named in the suit only by the initials J.H. are also plaintiffs.

In 2015 Mr. Uszenski was suspended after being charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office of concocting a plot to obtain special education and transportation services for his grandchild, among other charges which were ultimately dismissed. members of the board of education voted to not renew his contract in September of 2017.

While the original charges against him were filed in Ocean County Superior Court, the legal action filed on behalf of Mr. Uszenski, a resident of Manasquan, has been filed in the Monmouth County Superior Court, with the lawsuit stating, “there is substantial doubt that the plaintiff could receive a fair and impartial trial in Ocean County, where baseless and retaliatory criminal charges were filed.”

