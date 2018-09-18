Brick man among 24 arrested for allegedly luring children

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that 24 men across the state, including a Brick resident, have been arrested in connection with the alleged use of social media to lure underage girls and boys for sexual activity.

Announcing what it called “Operation Open House,” the attorney general’s office said that Thomas Graciano, 28, of Brick, a physical therapist, faces second-degree charges of attempting to lure or entice a child with the purpose to commit a criminal offense if convicted of the charges. According to the announcement, Mr. Graciano believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

