Manasquan scores 21-10 Friday night win over Neptune

NEPTUNE – Manasquan football coach Jay Price feels his team is still plodding this season, which could explain the Warriors not exactly getting off to a running start against Neptune on Friday.

Manasquan, however, battled back against the Scarlet Fliers to earn a 24-10 victory. The Warriors are now 2-0 this season and will host Raritan on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors trailed 10-0 in the first quarter against Neptune on Friday and didn’t take the lead until early in the fourth quarter on a Canyon Birch run.

It marked the second week in a row Manasquan came back in the second half after trailing in a game.

Rashid Tuddles, who also broke up several passes on defense, scored the first touchdown for Manasquan early in the second quarter. James Pendergist who had four catches for 89 yards, closed out the win with a five-yard run on a reverse with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

