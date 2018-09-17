Donna Marie Disimile, 73, of Brielle, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Donna was born and raised in Astoria Queens, New York. She was an entrepreneur and very prominent in her fields of advertising and property management.
Donna was a devoted Roman Catholic, a communicant of St
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)