Donna Marie Disimile

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
31 views
Donna Marie Disimile, 73, of Brielle, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
 
Donna was born and raised in Astoria Queens, New York. She was an entrepreneur and very prominent in her fields of advertising and property management.
 
Donna was a devoted Roman Catholic, a communicant of St