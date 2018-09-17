Belmar’s Feast of San Gennaro celebrates all things Italian

BELMAR — Main Street was buzzing with a crowd in the hundreds coming together for the food and fun at Belmar’s Feast of San Gennaro on Saturday, rolling into Sunday.

The event, now in its seventh year, featured food trucks, vendors, a beer garden and much more, even a cannoli eating contest.

Father and son cannoli eating champions Aaron and Jesse Tomaskovic defended their championships, making them two-time champions.

“It was really great to come out here and have the two of us compete and the cannolis were delicious, its been a great day,” said Mr. Tomaskovic, wrapped arm-in-arm with Jesse.

The smell of Italian sausage, pizza and other delicacies of Italian origins filled the air over Main Street, which helped guide visitors who parked blocks a way just to get a piece of the action.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.