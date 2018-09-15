Wall loses Friday night heartbreaker in Jackson

JACKSON — The Wall football team lost a heartbreaker at Jackson Memorial on Friday night. The Crimson Knights were outlasted by the Jaguars, 12-6 in overtime.

Wall struck first with a touchdown run by Matt DeSarno to go ahead 6-0 in the first quarter. Jackson answered with a field goal and tied the game at 6-6 later in the game with another chip-shot attempt.

Both teams failed to score on their final possessions in regulation, sending the game to overtime. Wall elected to defer in overtime and play defense first. The Jaguars scored on their first possession but missed the extra point.

Needing a score to tie or win the game, Wall failed on fourth down inside the 10-yard line to end the game.

The Crimson Knights will look to rebound this Friday at home vs. Lacey.