Romer leads Point Boro in 40-13 drubbing of Colts Neck

POINT BORO — Senior quarterback Garrett Romer was practically untouchable after running for five touchdowns in Point Boro’s 40-13 win against Colts Neck at Al Saner Field in Point Pleasant on Friday.

The Panthers lopsided victory was Brian Staub’s first win as the head coach of the program.

“It is not just my first win, but it is our first program win in the 2018 season,” Staub said. “The kids deserve it, the staff deserves it, kids have been working hard, coaches came up with an awesome gameplan and the kids just executed it.”

Romer set the tone on the opening drive and never looked back. After scoring a touchdown following a one-yard rush, Romer scored the next three times he touched the ball.

He scored four of his touchdowns in the first half and finished the game with 15 carries for 205 yards.

“The offensive line played fantastic, the blocks were perfect, I pretty much just walked into the end zone every time,” Romer said. “We just had the angle, we were ready for every play.”

Boro’s defense allowed Colts Neck’s Romeo Thomas to run for 123 yards off of 18 carries. Besides Thomas, the Panthers shut down the Cougars. Led by seniors Billy Borowsky and Scott Franceschini, the defensive line pressured Colts Neck, racking up four sacks and one forced fumble.

Boro senior Bobby Cooper had seven carries for 109 yards while senior Kyle Komanitsky ran the ball three times for 37 yards. In the end, the running game of the Panthers was too much for the Cougars.

“You got to have play makers on the outside and we have those play makers,” Staub said. “The more athletes and weapons you have, the more your opponent has to prepare for.”\

