Mustangs fall in tough division contest with Freehold

FREEHOLD — In just its second division game of the season, Brick Memorial fell in a tightly fought matchup with Freehold Boro, on the road Saturday afternoon, 20-17.

With just 1:37 to go, the Mustangs were in striking distance, when junior quarterback Anthony Albanese released a 4th and 10 pass to senior Jeff Lavarin.

Lavarin put both hands on the ball, but the Colonial’s defensive back Savion Macon poked the it out, allowing Freehold Boro to take over on downs on their own 20 yard line.

“I didn’t think twice about kicking a field goal, at that point we’re going for the win,” head coach Walt Currie said. “You can’t fault our guys on that play. Anthony made a great pass and Jeff made a great effort and their kid made a great play.”

The Colonials regained the lead late in the fourth quarter off a strong Freehold Boro drive and a two-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Matt Kraus.

Albanese earned the start against the Colonials after senior quarterback Tyler Sindel was sidelined due to an gash on his face he obtained during the crosstown rivalry against Brick Township.

In his first varsity game, Albanese impressed the crowds throwing for two touchdowns, to cousins Jeff and CJ Lavarin, throwing 138 yards and rushing for 121. Usually a rushing defense, as Memorial runs the triple-option, Albanese transformed the Mustangs passing game in his debut.

“I feel good but we should have taken the ‘W,'” Albanese said. “Us not being a passing team, we switched it up and I think it threw Freehold’s defense off a lot.”

