Thousands flock to Festival of the Sea for food and fun

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Crowds in the thousands made their way to the borough Saturday for the 41st Annual Festival of the Sea.

The seafood festival, run by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, features hundreds of food and craft vendors, along with several nonprofits tabling at the event that runs until 7 p.m.

Chamber member James Ward said, “It’s been great. We got some amazing weather, the police are keeping us safe and everyone seems to be enjoying the food and the other stands so we’re definitely happy.”

A live music stage provided entertainment throughout the day-long event and adults got their chance to relax at Laurita Winery’s wine garden set up in one of the borough’s municipal lots.

“The wine garden seems to be really popular this year,” Mr. Ward said.

Food vendors offered everything from lobster rolls and shrimp to soft pretzels and kettle corn, providing something different for everyone.

All along the northern end of Arnold Avenue, the Chamber of Commerce had set up tables and chairs for visitors to sit down and eat.

Heavy-duty municipal vehicles such as dump trucks, garbage trucks and a Humvee blocked off the street ends as police officers walked the length of the festival to ensure the safety of the crowds..

