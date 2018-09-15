Elks in the Park draws crowds for family fun and fare

POINT PLEASANT — Families and visitors filled Arnold Avenue Park Saturday to enjoy the fun and fare at the inaugural “Elks in the Park” fest hosted by Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698.

With four months time to organize the event since being denied a permit to hold their annual Oktoberfest at the lodge in Point Pleasant Beach, the Elks put together an event with the support of Point Pleasant Borough that organizer Tom Watters said was “great for the kids and adults.”

“Our bounce houses have been full since they got inflated and we’ve got a separate section for the adults who want to enjoy the beer garden as well. It’s been great and people are already talking about next year,” Mr. Watters said.

Tom Highton Jr., of Point Pleasant Beach, brought his son Teddy to Elks in the Park and said he and his son were having a great time.

“I think the event here is awesome. I’ve been coming to the Elks event since I was a kid,” he said.

According to Mr. Watters, putting together the event was a labor of love, with Point Pleasant Borough Department of Public Works employees volunteering their time to help set up, a dessert stand being donated to the Elks lodge, which funds charitable programs with the proceeds and much more support from Point Pleasant Borough officials.

