Brick Township falls to St. John Vianney 21-7

HOLMDEL- The Brick Township football team fell to St. John Vianney Friday night, 21-7.

The Dragons allowed two receiving touchdowns and one rushing, all on multiple yard plays.

“We learned we’re not as good as we think we are and we’re not as bad as we think we are,” head coach Len Zdanowicz said.

“Tonight, a couple big plays we let up on,” senior lineman Christian Malta added. “We have a lot of work to do. We have to get together and click. We have the guys to do it and we have a lot of expectations this year from us and everyone else so we just need to get it done.”

The Dragons faced a familiar running back in St. John Vianney’s Kavon Chambers who transferred from Central Regional in the off-season.

Chambers controlled the Lancers offense and capped off the game with a 44-yard rushing touchdown to make the final score 21-7.

”It’s just another running back, back there,” Zdanowicz said. “It doesn’t matter who’s back there we just needed to stop them.”

Brick’s offense started off slow in the first half but senior quarterback Jimmy Leblo took over in the third quarter scoring the Dragons lone touchdown off a three-yard run. Leblo finished with 82 total rushing yards, a majority coming in the second half. Wideout Cole Groschel finished with 71 rushing yards.

