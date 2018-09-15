Bradley Beach Car Show a beachfront success

BRADLEY BEACH — More than 100 cars lined Ocean Avenue in Bradley Beach on Saturday for the borough’s third annual car show.

For its third year, some changes were made to the car show and it worked out well, according to event coordinator Meredith Peltz.

“Its been a great day. We’ve got some wonderful weather and we’ve had cars coming in and out and whenever one of these beautiful cars heads on their way another great one fills the slot so it’s been awesome,” Ms. Peltz said.

The Bradley Beach Car Show allowed participants to come and go on a rolling schedule, but that wasn’t the only change according to Jim Zaccherio, who has participated in all three car shows hosted by Bradley Beach.

“This year they had all of us pull-in to the spots facing forward so people can easily view the cars from the sidewalk and it’s nice because its safe and they don’t have to shut down the street,” he said.

Mr. Zaccherio, of Bay Head, was joined by his friend and fellow Chevrolet Corvette owner Dennis Giberson, of West Long Branch, who said weather played a big factor in the attendance, which was in the hundreds.

“I think because its such a nice day you got a lot of people coming out and its great to see everyone here,” Mr. Giberson said.

Mr. Zaccherio added, “A lot of the shows this summer got rained out so I knew if the weather held up, there would be plenty of people here today.”

