Point Boro HS students bond through games, team activities

POINT PLEASANT — A day of team-building exercises and unity activities brought the classes of Point Pleasant Borough High School together to foster a healthy school environment.

On Sept. 11, students, teachers and administrators came together to launch another year of Be On Point, the school’s Positive Behavior Supports in Schools initiative, which focuses on identifying, recognizing and rewarding positive behaviors to enhance the school culture to make it more bonded and inclusive.

“It’s a new format this year to celebrate and introduce our Be On Point character education program, which has been implemented for at least seven years,” said Katrina Salvatoriello, student council advisor.

“It’s a day-long event that incorporates many of our school’s usual beginning-of-the-year assemblies [and] activities.

“The entire day highlights our school’s three pillars — respect, responsibility and pride.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.