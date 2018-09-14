Floods persist as delays stall lakes project

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Flooding was evident on Arnold Avenue and adjacent streets again this week in the area of Little Silver Lake, which was dredged under a municipal contract earlier this year.

According to the project schedule, tide gates and sluice gates were to be installed in both Little Silver Lake and Lake Louise in June to better regulate the water flow between the two coastal lakes.

However, they have not been installed due to delays.

“There have been continuing manufacturing delays and the gates were to be shipped this week,” said borough engineer Ray Savacool, of T&M Associates.

Tom Rospos, project manager for Albert Marine Construction, who is in charge of the work, said Tuesday work has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts and delays on materials.

“Stop gates that we’re going to put in Little Silver Lake will allow the borough to lower the level of the lake, but won’t actually stop any of the flooding coming up through the streets,” he said.

He attributed the delays in this portion of the project to the manufacturer in California despite the fact that the materials were ordered last December.

